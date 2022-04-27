Versor Investments LP Purchases 4,395,806 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 24,224.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395,806 shares during the quarter. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics accounts for approximately 2.9% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $94,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.