Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 40,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

NYSE:OLN traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $52.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.37. Olin Co. has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.06%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

