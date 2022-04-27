Versor Investments LP Has $762,000 Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of REYN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,446. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.