Versor Investments LP Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Versor Investments LP cut its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.78.

SUI stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.83. 8,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

