Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 308,066 Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 308,066 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,000. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 1.52% of Allegiance Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABTX stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.67. 487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,315. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $807.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

ABTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

