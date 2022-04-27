Versor Investments LP Buys 1,238,976 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238,976 shares during the period. Change Healthcare accounts for 2.4% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Versor Investments LP owned about 1.20% of Change Healthcare worth $79,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.75 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.05.

NASDAQ CHNG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 43,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.10. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

