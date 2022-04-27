Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 749.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.38. 64,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.