Versor Investments LP Acquires 11,645 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 264.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 79,010 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 51.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $165,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 14.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

CAH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 61,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

About Cardinal Health (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

