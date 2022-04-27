Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 909 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$50.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,327,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,263. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.58. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.