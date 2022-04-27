Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 878 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $784,000. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 65,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,743,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,969,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

