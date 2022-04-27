Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $64.16. 865,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

