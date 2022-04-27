Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,803.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.27. 2,729,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,533. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.23 per share, with a total value of $2,867,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

