Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 20,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 116,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.
RSP stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,588,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.61 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
