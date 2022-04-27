Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.19 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) will report sales of $212.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Verint Systems reported sales of $201.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full-year sales of $929.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $874.51 million to $953.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $943.61 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,757.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $113,079.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of VRNT traded down $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.73. 483,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,457. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -792.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

