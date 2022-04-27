Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Velas has a market cap of $301.63 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 34.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002212 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004255 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,292,183,165 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

