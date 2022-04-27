Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC

Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.3% of Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $32,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $6.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.25. 6,820,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,944,750. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $207.00 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.11 and a 200-day moving average of $229.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

