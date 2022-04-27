Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $222.48

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $222.48 and last traded at $223.57, with a volume of 11262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.91.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,095,000 after buying an additional 170,498 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,533,000 after purchasing an additional 113,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

