Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.39. 167,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,319. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.