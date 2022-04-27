Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 58,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,448,412 shares.The stock last traded at $12.23 and had previously closed at $12.01.

VLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.