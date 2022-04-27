USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.32 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.700 EPS.
USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.33.
USNA stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.52. 69,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,238. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87.
In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
