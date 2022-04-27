USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.32 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.700 EPS.

USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USANA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.33.

USNA stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.52. 69,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,238. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

