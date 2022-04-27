USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. The stock had a trading volume of 69,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,238. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.33.

In related news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

