Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.22.

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Universal Display by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 229.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $7.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.82. The stock had a trading volume of 513,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,556. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average is $158.47.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

