UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,896 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36,584 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $95,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 15,486,052 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,011,601,000 after buying an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $513.78 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

