UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.80. UMB Financial has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $112.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $852,860.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $249,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 114,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

