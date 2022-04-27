U Network (UUU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,968.00

U Network (UUU) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last seven days, U Network has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market cap of $459,840.77 and $7,968.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network Profile

U Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

