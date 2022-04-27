TurtleCoin (TRTL) Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $1.65 million and $47,811.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,119,237,889 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

