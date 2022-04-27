Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,115,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of Truist Financial worth $240,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

TFC stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,956. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.41. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

