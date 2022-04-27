TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.28 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 17,328 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,720,000 after buying an additional 161,577 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

