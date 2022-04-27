Trillium Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,644 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.10.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $3,086,692. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $152.81 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

