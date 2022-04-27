Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.25.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

