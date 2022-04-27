TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$3.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.84-3.98 EPS.

TransUnion stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.80. 22,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,717. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.15.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in TransUnion by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

