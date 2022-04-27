TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCON. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.67.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,422 shares of company stock worth $190,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

