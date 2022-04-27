Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the March 31st total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tokyo Electron stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.06. The company had a trading volume of 57,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,296. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.77. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $96.86 and a 1-year high of $149.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

