Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Shares Down 10.8%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 1,019,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 738,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Timber Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:TMBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 195.42% and a negative net margin of 1,199.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 173,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timber Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

