ThreeFold (TFT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.59 Million

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $70,979.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00230969 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00181912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00044022 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.28 or 0.07370451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033882 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (CRYPTO:TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.