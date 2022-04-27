Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Trading Down 13.4%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) shares were down 13.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Thinkific Labs alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93.

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thinkific Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thinkific Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.