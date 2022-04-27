The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.74. The9 shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 178,151 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCTY. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of The9 during the fourth quarter worth $3,792,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The9 by 7,410.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in The9 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

