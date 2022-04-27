The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.74. The9 shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 178,151 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23.
About The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The9 (NCTY)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.