The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.36 Million

Brokerages forecast that The Valens Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will post sales of $22.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valens’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.28 million and the lowest is $20.78 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full-year sales of $95.22 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $176.79 million, with estimates ranging from $168.98 million to $185.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valens.

VLNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of VLNS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 134,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,766. Valens has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

