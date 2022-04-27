The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 494.2% from the March 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,337.0 days.
SCVPF stock remained flat at $$11.08 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. Siam Cement Public has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $14.70.
About Siam Cement Public
See Also
