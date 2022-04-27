The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Times’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. New York Times posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New York Times.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $594.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on NYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

NYT stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.95. The company had a trading volume of 49,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,485. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Times (Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Times (NYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.