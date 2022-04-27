The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Shares of HOKCY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.05. 645,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,465. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

