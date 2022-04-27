The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,338 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Home Depot worth $217,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 25.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

NYSE HD traded down $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

