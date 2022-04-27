The Hilliard Co. (HLRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
OTC:HLRD remained flat at $$425.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.50. Hilliard has a 12-month low of $424.99 and a 12-month high of $425.00.
Hilliard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hilliard (HLRD)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Receive News & Ratings for Hilliard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilliard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.