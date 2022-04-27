The Hilliard Co. (HLRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

The Hilliard Co. (OTC:HLRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share on Friday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

OTC:HLRD remained flat at $$425.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $444.50. Hilliard has a 12-month low of $424.99 and a 12-month high of $425.00.

Get Hilliard alerts:

Hilliard Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hilliard Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells industrial brakes and braking systems for customers worldwide. It offers liquid fuel filtration products for applications, such as filtration, emission control, ion exchange systems, heat treating, power generation, metalworking, transformers, power utilities, turbines, chemical plants, and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilliard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilliard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.