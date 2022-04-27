The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.90 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.66 billion to $11.09 billion. Coca-Cola posted sales of $10.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $41.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.38 billion to $42.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.67 billion to $44.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of KO stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 9,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $565,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,819 shares of company stock worth $32,431,674. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

