The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Down 9.7% in March (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) same-store sales fell 9.7% during the month of March. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

BKE opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.18. Buckle has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8,941.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

