Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Trading Down 0.9%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOIPF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thai Oil Public (TOIPF)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Thai Oil Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Oil Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.