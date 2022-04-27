Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.80.
NYSE THC traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. 1,415,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $56.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33.
In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after buying an additional 178,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
