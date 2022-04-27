Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.180-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.860-$7.030 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.80.

NYSE THC traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $73.72. 1,415,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $56.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 795,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,013,000 after buying an additional 178,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 454,329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

