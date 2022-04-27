Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TLGHY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €43.50 ($46.77) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €37.50 ($40.32) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €44.00 ($47.31) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

TLGHY remained flat at $$17.95 during trading on Friday. Telenet Group has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

