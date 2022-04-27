Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Price Target Raised to SEK 160 at UBS Group

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group to SEK 160 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 155 to SEK 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 168 to SEK 170 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 120 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tele2 AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

TLTZY stock remained flat at $$7.80 during trading on Wednesday. 2,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.51. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Tele2 AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLTZY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $722.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

