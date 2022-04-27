Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 12,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 70,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Taoping in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taoping by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taoping by 466.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Taoping in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

